Belgium's King Philippe set for Moscow trip to back team’s quest for glory

Belgium’s monarch King Philippe will attend his national team’s World Cup game against Tunisia on June 23 in Moscow.

“Have a good trip @ Red Devils! Have an excellent World Cup in #Russia# FIFAWorld! See you at the match on June 23,” the Belgian Royal Palace wrote on its Twitter page, sharing a picture of the monarch who came to bid farewell to the national footballers before their departure to Russia.

Belgium has been drawn in Group G along with Tunisia, England and Panama. The Red Devils will open their World Cup campaign on Monday with a game against Panama which will be staged at Fischt stadium in Sochi.

They will face off against Tunisia on June 23 in Moscow before taking on England five days later in Kaliningrad.