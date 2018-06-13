All roads lead to Russia: the most unusual ways of getting to World Cup 2018 (VIDEO)

With the World Cup opening game nearly upon us, the majority of football fans have already arrived in Russia. But some have chosen quite unusual ways to reach their destination.

By bicycle, by Russian-made Lada car and by tractor were among the most extraordinary means of transport used by foreign fans coming to Russia to enjoy the month-long football extravaganza, that will kick off on Thursday.

The fans said they are intending to follow their national teams across 11 host cities for as long as their footballers stay in the tournament.