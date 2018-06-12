England arrive! Three Lions rock up at Repino hotel for World Cup

England have arrived at their training base in Repino, near St. Petersburg, to begin their World Cup preparations ahead of their Russia 2018 opener against Tunisia on Monday.

Captain Harry Kane and co. will be based in Repino to put the finishing touches to their World Cup preparations before trekking the 1,700km to Volgograd, one of Russia’s most historic cities, on the banks of the River Volga.

Ashley Young said he had no concerns over his family coming to Russia, amid worries over racism after defender Danny Rose announced he had told his family not to travel to the tournament.



“I’ve got no concerns at all,” the Manchester United man told Press Association Sport.

“I’ve got a family that are going out there. The FA have spoken to us security-wise and I’ve got every confidence in them and with family going out there.”

On our way! Russia bound 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/IE83MINQZ5 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) June 12, 2018

Usually the subject of intense media scrutiny, England’s players have already become the brunt of jokes on social media, where the Twitterati laid into England’s suits when they posed for a group photo.

Back row looking like a Year 11 leavers photo pic.twitter.com/ESGfylbcXw — Dylan (@FinallyDylan) June 12, 2018

Twitter users were said the squad reminded them of school leavers suited out in their striped ties and navy blue blazers. Harry Maguire’s head, Marcus Rashford’s shifty looks and Danny Welbeck’s apparent bemusement at his inclusion all came under fire too.

READ MORE: Schoolboy error? Twitterati mercilessly troll England over World Cup team photo