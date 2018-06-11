Picture-perfect: French players delighted at stunning personalized artwork in Moscow team hotel

The French team were a picture of happiness when they arrived at their team hotel on the outskirts of Moscow to discover personalized paintings staring back at them from their room doors.

Members of the French squad took to social media to share the stunning pictures which adorned the doors and walls at the Hilton Garden Inn just outside the Russian capital, where the team will be based throughout the World Cup in Russia.

Attacking star Antoine Griezmann was looking picture-perfect in his image, and was clearly impressed with the likeness.

The hotel staff had clearly given plenty of thought to welcoming their distinguished guests, dispensing with the traditional room numbers to put full-length images of the players on the doors and walls.

Defender Benjamin Pavard also posted the passionate image facing him on his room door.

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez shared the stunning painting on his door which showed him in a celebratory pose which he'll be hoping to adopt plenty of times in Russia this summer.

Fellow squad members Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram to share their pictures, as well as personalized matryoshka dolls waiting for them inside their rooms.

The much-fancied French squad touched down in the Russian capital on Sunday.

They 1998 World Cup winners have been drawn in a group with Denmark, Australia and Peru, and open their campaign against the Socceroos at Kazan Arena on Saturday.