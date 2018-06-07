World Cup 2018: All the build-up to the big kick-off in Russia

The Russia 2018 World Cup is fast approaching, and we’ll be bringing you all the info you need to know ahead of the big kick-off on June 14. Follow our live updates for the biggest stories on the teams, players, and host nation.
07 June 201818:35 GMT
Spain are here in Krasnodar, safe and sound!
👋🏻 ¡Hola, Krasnodar! ¡Ya estamos aquí! Venimos representando a todo un país que espera con ilusión lo mejor de nosotros en #Rusia2018.— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 7, 2018
¡¡Y VAMOS A DARLO TODO!!#VamosEspaña 💪🏻🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/tdY4FHHhq0
If you think you've got the predictive powers to pick who will triumph at this summer's tournament, try our #MatchMourinho World Cup competition.
RT guest host Jose Mourinho has revealed exclusively who he thinks will emerge from each of the eight World Cup groups, and you can check out his selections as well as offer your own thoughts on our Facebook page.
We'll reveal the Special One's knockout stage predicitons closer to the big kick-off next week, so make sure you follow RT for the latest updates.
‘Come on England’: Mourinho picks @England over Belgium for 1st place in Group G #WorldCup2018#MatchMourniho@Belreddevilshttps://t.co/PhO0Gz2mkkpic.twitter.com/wTBWkx2caC— RT (@RT_com) 6 June 2018
Spain are on their way to their World Cup base in Krasnodar, southern Russia.
Captain Sergio Ramos posted this picture of the team on board their jet, and the team are expected to arrive later on Thursday.
✈️🔜 #Russia2018@FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/jaS8v3N3LZ— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 7 June 2018
They will be based at the academy of Russian Premier League club FC Krasnodar, which boast some of the best facilities in the country.
The first team to arrive in Russia were Iran, who landed in Moscow yesterday.
Team Melli & ‘Iranian Messi’ 1st to touch down in Russia ahead of #WorldCup2018 - And they look good! 😎(PHOTOS) 🇮🇷✈️🇷🇺ایران https://t.co/V5pozOELwo— RT Sport (@RTSportNews) 7 June 2018