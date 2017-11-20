‘Boxing to business’: Mike Tyson looking forward to Moscow forum visit

Former world heavyweight boxing champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has expressed his excitement at joining some of the most influential minds in world business to appear at the Synergy Global Forum in Moscow later this month.

Once dubbed the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ Tyson has made several business ventures since hanging up his gloves and says he is “looking forward” to appearing at the forum alongside such figures as British business magnate Sir Richard Branson.

“I look forward to being at the Synergy Global Forum which is in Moscow 27 and 28 at the Olympic Stadium,” Tyson says in his video invitation on the Forum website. “I will be discussing my life, my book ‘Iron Ambition,’ as well as many other topics from boxing to business.”

Tyson is the current owner of ‘Iron Mike Promotion,’ a boxing promotions company, and toured his one-man show ‘Undisputed Truth’ in 2012, which was turned into the 2013 documentary film of the same name. A ‘Round 2’ sequel of the show began touring this month.

Guess who is a part of this years Synergy Global Forum speaking at the forum on November 28. Forum in Moscow, November 27 & 28 @ Olympic Stadium. #ironambition. Largest business forum in the world gathering more than 15,000 entrepreneurs & visionaries https://t.co/uj7Jw8GmlS — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 15, 2017

The Synergy Global Forum is the largest business forum in the world gathering more than 15,000 entrepreneurs and visionaries. At the forum’s Las Vegas leg, Tyson, 51, also announced his plans to open a boxing gym in Moscow “in the near future.”

READ MORE: Mike Tyson boxing gym to open in Moscow ‘in near future’

“I open boxing gyms around the world and literally the other day opened one in Australia. I had a lot of requests about this from Russia, and I am sure that in the near future, a Mike Tyson boxing gym will open in Moscow,” forum organizers told RSport, quoting Tyson.

Публикация от Mike Tyson (@miketyson) Ноя 13 2017 в 10:08 PST

The Brooklyn native will join fellow champion Floyd Mayweather Jr in having opened a boxing gym in Moscow. Five-division champion Mayweather opened his state-of-the-art ‘The Money Team’ boxing academy in Moscow’s Zhukovka suburb in March whilst visiting on the Russian leg of ‘The Money Tour.’

READ MORE: ‘Patience comes with experience’ – Mayweather on retirement, McGregor & Moscow

Also listed to attend the Moscow forum are film director Oliver Stone and motivational speaker and Australian Christian evangelist Nick Vujicic.