‘Out of a Bond film’: Conor McGregor stunned by Russian billionaire’s $360mn yacht (PHOTOS)
The 360 million dollar "sailing yacht A" pulls up out the back garden this morning . "Sailing yacht A" its called. That's how you know the owner doesn't need to give a bollox about anything. Sailing yacht A. Most expensive sailing yacht in the world. 360mill. Owned by a Russian billionaire. Google it. Crazy!
The sexy Irishman, who lost to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas late last month, couldn’t hide his admiring jealousy over "Sailing Yacht A," the 469-foot luxury vessel owned by Russia’s Andrey Melnichenko.
The 29-year-old UFC superstar took to Instagram to share his emotions.
His first post sounded like a love poem.
"The 360 million dollar ‘sailing yacht A’ pulls up out the back garden this morning. ‘Sailing yacht A,’ it’s called. That's how you know the owner doesn't need to give a bollox about anything. Sailing yacht A. Most expensive sailing yacht in the world. 360mill. Owned by a Russian billionaire. Google it. Crazy!"
That was a mad scene. I only posted "race to the next yacht" two days ago and then this one pulls up right out my back garden. The biggest one of all. This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand. To me, it is truly motivating. I'm starting to think I don't have a wealth belly just yet. I'm more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. I wonder if my lunch is ready. Happy Tuesday
“Zoom in little super boat comes out the side camouflaged with the yacht like something out of a [B]ond film. Can't believe this just pull up,” he later added.