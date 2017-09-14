‘Out of a Bond film’: Conor McGregor stunned by Russian billionaire’s $360mn yacht (PHOTOS)

One of the world's largest superyachts, worth at least $360 million and owned by a Russian billionaire, has caught the eye of the two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor enjoying a family vacation in Ibiza. He ate, slept and breathed it.

The sexy Irishman, who lost to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas late last month, couldn’t hide his admiring jealousy over "Sailing Yacht A," the 469-foot luxury vessel owned by Russia’s Andrey Melnichenko.

The 29-year-old UFC superstar took to Instagram to share his emotions.

His first post sounded like a love poem.

"The 360 million dollar ‘sailing yacht A’ pulls up out the back garden this morning. ‘Sailing yacht A,’ it’s called. That's how you know the owner doesn't need to give a bollox about anything. Sailing yacht A. Most expensive sailing yacht in the world. 360mill. Owned by a Russian billionaire. Google it. Crazy!"

“Zoom in little super boat comes out the side camouflaged with the yacht like something out of a [B]ond film. Can't believe this just pull up,” he later added.