CERN Director-General: How chasing Higgs Boson helped us and the universe

19 Oct, 2020 11:26
© Reuters / NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team
2020 is a big year for Russia’s nuclear industry, since it’s turning 75 years old. These are 75 years of construction, expansion and discoveries.

The Director-general of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research — Fabiola Gianotti — announced another important discovery to the world, which we decided to recall for the anniversary, to once again prove that physics, science and the nuclear industry can’t exist without each other.

Gianotti led a CERN team in the discovery of the Higgs Boson in 2012.

“It shows completely different properties and features compared to the other 16 elementary particles that had been observed before,” Gianotti said.  She went further to explain that the studies of it give us a useful insight into the structure and evaluation of the universe. 

“The Higgs Boson is a fundamental particle also for our own existence,” she added proudly.

