RT News - December 22, 2018 (17:00 MSK)

Yellow Vests sweep through Paris again in another round of anti-government protests. While police used tear gas to disperse crowds in a sixth consecutive weekend of action with some injuries reported. Pro-Catalan independence riots flare in Barcelona leaving dozens injured in protest at a government meeting in Barcelona which coincided with the anniversary of a heavy police crackdown. Sacked for refusing to sign an oath to Israel. A school therapist in the US sues Texan authorities over a mandatory pledge which is enforced in a dozen other American states. Denmark decides that shaking hands is something more than just a friendly greeting. It's been made part of the country's citizenship ceremony but not everyone sees it as a positive move.