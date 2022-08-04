icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2022 11:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow wants ‘I hate Russians’ diplomat to leave

A Norwegian consul who insulted Russian hotel staff can no longer stay in the country, Moscow says
Moscow wants ‘I hate Russians’ diplomat to leave
FILE PHOTO: A street in Oslo, Norway. © Maremagnum / Getty Images

Moscow has summoned ambassador Rune Resaland after a Norwegian consul was filmed insulting staff in a Russian hotel.

In a video published by news outlet Mash on Saturday, Elisabeth Ellingsen, who is stationed in the northern city of Murmansk, was heard saying “I hate Russians” during an argument over room service.

Moscow voiced a “resolute protest” over the incident, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She revealed that the altercation between Ellingsen and the staff occurred on July 6. Ellingsen’s “Russophobic” remarks are “unacceptable,” she reiterated.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry released a statement, saying that it “deeply regretted” the incident, and Ellingsen’s tirade did not reflect Oslo’s attitude towards Russia and the Russian people.

READ MORE: ‘Get the hell out of Russia’, governor tells ‘Russophobes’

Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow has taken the statement into account.

“At the same time, we stressed that the further presence of Elisabeth Ellingsen on the territory of the Russian Federation is impossible,” she said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies