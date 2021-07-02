Online voting launches for Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest featuring work of young journalists

People have until August 1 to pick their favorite entry in this year’s Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. The competition is aimed at promoting the work of young photojournalists across the world.

Internet users can cast their votes on the competition’s English and Russian-language websites, the organizers said.

A person must have an account either on Facebook, Twitter, vk.com, or Weibo in order to participate. The author of the most up-voted photo will receive a diploma early in August.

The contest allows ordinary people to learn more about modern press photography, says Oksana Oleynik, one of the organizers. “We are happy [to showcase] the work of the best and brightest in the world of young international photojournalism,” she added.

The entries are divided into four categories: ‘Top News’, ‘Portrait’, ‘My Planet’, and ‘Sports’.

The winners, including the recipient of the main award, the Grand Prix, will be announced by the jury in September. Last year’s Grand Prix went to Spanish journalist Luis Tato, who covered the 2019 Islamist attack on the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Also on rt.com 40-strong short list for 2021 Grand Prix unveiled in photo contest commemorating slain journalist Stenin

The contest, whose partners include RT, is named after Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who died in 2014 while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The car he was travelling in was hit by an artillery shell.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!