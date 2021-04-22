 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Il-78 tanker with 16 on board to make emergency landing near Moscow, circling near airport to use up fuel

22 Apr, 2021 08:48
FILE PHOTO. An Il-78 tanker. ©Sputnik / Aleksey Kudenko
An Ilyushin Il-78 tanker plane with 16 crew members on board is set to conduct an emergency landing at the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow, emergency services have reported.

The plane is currently getting rid of excess fuel before attempting to land, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear why the tanker requested an emergency landing. According to some reports, it experienced issues with its landing gear after take-off.

©FlightRadar

The Il-78 is a variant of the Il-76 heavy transport, equipped for in-flight refueling of warplanes. It was developed in the 1980s and is currently operated by the Russian Air Forces as well as some foreign buyers, including China and India.

