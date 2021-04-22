Il-78 tanker with 16 on board to make emergency landing near Moscow, circling near airport to use up fuel

An Ilyushin Il-78 tanker plane with 16 crew members on board is set to conduct an emergency landing at the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow, emergency services have reported.

The plane is currently getting rid of excess fuel before attempting to land, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear why the tanker requested an emergency landing. According to some reports, it experienced issues with its landing gear after take-off.

The Il-78 is a variant of the Il-76 heavy transport, equipped for in-flight refueling of warplanes. It was developed in the 1980s and is currently operated by the Russian Air Forces as well as some foreign buyers, including China and India.

