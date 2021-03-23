 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Nanny who paraded down Moscow street with severed head of four-year old girl she was supposed to be watching set for deportation

23 Mar, 2021 13:48
Get short URL
Nanny who paraded down Moscow street with severed head of four-year old girl she was supposed to be watching set for deportation
Babysitter Gyulchekhra Bobokulova (center) accused of murdering four year-old girl Nastiya Meshcheryakova in the building of Moscow's Presnensky Court that reviews investigators' application for her arrest. © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
Smiling sweetly in a Russian court room, it could be hard to believe that babysitter Gulchehra Bobokulova had shocked the nation with the brutal murder and dismemberment of a severely disabled child she’d been trusted to care for.

WARNING: Graphic details that may be upsetting to some readers

However, a judge ruled in 2017 that she was guilty of killing four-year old Nastiya Meshcheryakova, who suffered from a birth defect that left her unable to walk, as well as epilepsy and learning difficulties. The year prior, having waited for the girl’s parents to leave home, Bobokulova strangled the child and severed her head with a knife.

RT
Babysitter Gyulchekhra Bobokulova, accused of killing four-year-old Nastiya Meshcheryakova, at the Presnensky Court of Moscow. © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

The nanny then torched the apartment and took the head in a taxi to a metro station in the east of the Russian capital, where she began to pray, shouted “Allahu akbar” and announced she would blow herself up. Police apprehended her shortly afterwards.

READ MORE: Moscow ‘child beheading’: What we know about the ‘woman in black’

On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that Bobokulova, an Uzbek citizen, would be deported to her homeland at the end of court-mandated treatment in a secure psychiatric facility. According to officials, the decision was made because of the “undesirability” of allowing her to remain in the country.

A psychiatric examination found that the 39-year old former childminder suffers from a chronic mental disorder. She was charged with murdering a child, arson and falsely reporting having a bomb. Her translator said that she had pleaded guilty to the charges before being remanded in custody.

The crime caused a sensational media storm in Russia, particularly after a video was released in which Bobokulova said that she had killed Nastiya as “revenge” for Russia’s role in the ongoing conflict in Syria. In the erratic clip, she insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “spilled blood. Planes carried out bombings,” and asked “why are Muslims being killed? They also want to live.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies