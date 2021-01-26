 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia set to open borders to Indians from Wednesday, as well as citizens of Finland, Vietnam, and Qatar

26 Jan, 2021 13:23
FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

By Jonny Tickle

Russia is to lift restrictions for citizens of India, Finland, Vietnam, and Qatar, as Moscow looks to restart air links following Covid-19 travel suspensions. These four nations join a short list with direct flights from Russia.

According to the TASS news agency, the decision to reopen the border is made based on reciprocity, and when a country has fewer than 40 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past fortnight, with no single-day rise in detected cases of more than one percent. Travel connections will open on Wednesday.

India has been one of the countries worst affected by the virus, with figures that are second in the world only to the US, with 10,676,838 confirmed cases. However, due to its large population and the reduction in its daily recorded infections, the Russian government has seen fit to restart air links.

“For citizens of four more countries – Finland, Vietnam, India, and Qatar – restrictions on entry to Russia imposed due to the spread of coronavirus are lifted,” a press release from Russia’s cabinet said. “Russians, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries.”

However, despite Moscow’s claims, Helsinki has revealed that Russians will not be able to enter the Nordic nation. Finnish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eriikka Koistinen explained that the country has no plans to open its borders “for third countries such as Russia.”

According to the official numbers, Russia has confirmed 3,756,931 cases of Covid-19, with 18,241 new infections in the past 24 hours. The figure is the world’s fourth-highest, behind the US, India, and Brazil.

