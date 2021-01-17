 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 crew members found dead after Russian-flagged ship sinks off Turkish coast – governor

17 Jan, 2021 11:21
FILE PHOTO. Turkish Navy ships on their way to the Black Sea. ©REUTERS / Murad Sezer
At least two crew members from a Russian dry cargo vessel which sank in the Black Sea near the Turkish coast have died, according to local authorities. Most of the crew managed to get into lifeboats.

The ship, named Arvin, sank near Turkey's northern Bartin Province, area Governor Sinan Guner told the media on Sunday. At least two people recovered at the site of the wreck were found dead, while five others were successfully rescued, the official said. The ship had around 15 crew members, according to preliminary reports.

The rescue effort by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and coast guard command is being hampered by bad weather conditions in the area.

The incident happened near a beach located some five kilometers northwest from the provincial capital, Bartin, according to Turkish media. The ship appears to have sunk just a few hundred meters from the shore and remains partially above the water level, likely hitting the seabed in the shallows.

