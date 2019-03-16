Costumed skiers and snowboarders hit the Sochi slopes for start of BoogelWoogel festival (VIDEO)

Hundreds of costumed skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes of Sochi, Russia for the inaugural ‘carnival ride’ of this year’s famous BoogelWoogel festival.

Wielding flags and flares, a crew dressed as rum-loving buccaneers skiing in the formation of a pirate ship led the group of 700 downhill to much fanfare. Others were dressed in their own individual costumes, with penguins, zebras and dinosaurs all spotted on the slopes.

Now in its fourth year, BoogelWoogel celebrates the best of Russia’s skiing season with 30,000 people expected to visit the hosting Rosa Khutor mountain resort this weekend. Built for the 2014 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the state-of-the-art resort boasts over 800,000 visitors during the winter season.

The festival received international attention last year after nearly 2,000 skiers braved the sub-zero temperatures to strip off to break a Guinness world record for the world’s largest downhill ski in swimsuits. A festival highlight, the event is scheduled to take place again on Saturday.

