Drunk passenger demands money from police as they try to remove him from plane (VIDEO)

A passenger who had a few too many before his flight from the Russian city of Orenburg to Moscow quarreled with police officers and refused to leave the plane, arguing that he had paid for his ticket.

“I won’t go anywhere!” the man can be heard shouting at the police officers, who came to remove him from the aircraft. “I paid money! Give me my money back now and I’ll leave!”

The police officers can be heard telling him that he would be allowed to fly the next day, and asking him not to keep other passengers waiting. However, they failed to persuade the man and had to remove him by force.

Now, the unruly passenger is facing an investigation for insulting police officers, and being drunk and disorderly.

