Crimean bridge construction & controversial pension reform: Russians name main events of 2018

The outgoing year has left a mixed impression among Russians, who named the launch of the Crimean bridge and the FIFA World Cup, as well as pension reform and the deadly blaze at Kemerovo shopping mall among its main events.

The unveiling of the Crimean Bridge narrowly scored first, getting named by 47 percent of Russians as the most important event of the year, the Levada-Center poll indicates. The automobile part of the massive bridge was launched back in May, while the train section is expected to be ready next year.

Over 3 million cars have driven across the bridge since its launch. Large trucks have been allowed to pass through it since October, and cargo traffic is growing steadily.

Pension reform scored second, losing only one point to the Crimean Bridge. The controversial reform sparked a string of mass protests in some regions across Russia, ultimately affecting positions of the ruling United Russia party, which suffered setbacks in the Far East during regional elections this autumn.

The main feature of the reform is the gradual increase of the retirement age from 60 to 65 years for men and from 55 to 60 years for women. The transition period is set to end by 2028 and 2034 respectively. The rise in retirement age is expected to result in the growth of the average pension in Russia by roughly a third.

Presidential elections, held back in March were named as the third most important event of the year, according to the poll. Vladimir Putin scored a solid victory, getting nearly 77 percent of votes and becoming the president of Russia for the fourth time.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia came fourth, getting nearly an equal number of votes to the presidential elections. The opinions of Russians seems to be in line with Putin’s, who named these two events as equally important for him.

“There are two – there were the presidential elections, that goes without saying. That was important for the whole country. And the football World Cup! That also turned out important,” Putin said at the annual Q&A session last week.

Apart from the solid organization of the World Cup, Russia also managed to pass through the group stage of the event – an achievement which had eluded the country's national team for years.

The March tragedy in the western Siberian city of Kemerovo – the huge blaze in a shopping mall – has been named the fifth most important event of the year. The incident turned out to be one of the worst in the country for many years – 60 people, mainly children, were killed and around 80 were injured.

