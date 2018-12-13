Mixing those makes a boom, try it! Virtual chemistry lab among innovations showcased at Moscow event

A virtual chemistry lab where you can make things blow up in your hands safely, robots and vital medical equipment were among the many exhibits at this year’s business and innovation forum hosted by the Moscow State University.

The annual event is meant to bring together scientists, firms and politicians interested in making Russia’s economy more innovative by streamlining the path of inventions from concept to market. But panel discussions were only part of the event, as many tech firms and laboratories brought their products to showcase before potential investors and curious visitors.

One of those is a virtual chemistry lab, an educational VR app, which simulates working with real tubes and reagents, but allows room for mistakes. If something blows up in your hands, the boom will be virtual after all. There was another VR application, this one developed by history students, which recreates a scientifically-accurate medieval Moscow to virtually walk in.

Other innovations included a robot, which can hold a conversation with you if you’re determined enough, and actual medical equipment designed to help victims of strokes regain their motor functions.

RT’s Igor Zhdanov went to try out the innovations from all spheres of life.

