Gesture politics: State Duma MP sticks finger into colleague’s ear (VIDEO)

Being bored so much that you attempt to stick your finger into the ear of your friend is not really noteworthy, unless you are an elected legislator.

That’s exactly what happened during a plenary session of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament on Thursday. An unidentified MP was apparently disinterested in the ongoing discussions on budgetary regulations. So, instead he let his hand get a bit naughty with a fellow lawmaker.

Unfortunately for his own career, the anonymous adventurer did it while a camera was pointed right at another MP sitting one row lower, and the gesture was captured on the official broadcast from the chamber. It was spotted by an eagle-eyed journalist, who apparently found the speech much more interesting than the playful legislator.

We are yet to determine who the hands-on man was. But we know for sure that he must be at least 23 – that’s the age of the youngest member of the legislature. He is most likely in his 30s, judging by the casual reaction of his target, Oleg Bykov, who is 35.

