Russian sanctions against Kiev won’t affect ordinary Ukrainians – Kremlin

Moscow’s counter-sanctions against Kiev, recently ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, won’t affect the common people in Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov, presidential press-secretary, assured.

While facing questions on the issue, the press-secretary reminded the journalists that President Putin repeatedly said that Ukrainians are already suffering enough because of the “adventurous actions” of the Kiev authorities, who drew the people into the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s sanction won’t target common citizens as the Ukrainian people remain “fraternal” to the Russians, “except for some of its disappointing representatives, who are engulfed by nationalistic and ultranationalist sentiment,” Peskov said.

On Monday, President Putin signed a decree, ordering the Russian government to swiftly come up with counter-sanctions in response to “unfriendly actions of Ukraine,” which keeps inventing new restrictions against Russia.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that hundreds of Ukrainian citizens, who “brought harm” to Russia’s interests, including businessmen and some “celebrities,” will be blacklisted in the shortest term.

“First of all, we’re talking about blocking their assets, located on the territory of Russia, prohibiting any manipulations with them. Secondly, it’s the prohibition of the transfer of funds, located on the territory of Russia. That is, a ban on the export of capital,” Medvedev said.

The new sanctions will also expand the already existing food embargo, adding more Ukrainian goods to the list of those barred for import into Russia, the PM said.

Since the violent coup in Ukraine and Russia’s reunification with Crimea in 2014, Kiev has imposed sanctions against more than 1,220 Russian individuals and nearly 470 legal entities.

Russian officials, politicians, businessmen s and journalists were targeted by the restrictions. The Ukrainian authorities also banned several Russian media outlets and TV channels, also sanctioning Russian internet and media companies, including Mail.ru Group, Yandex and VKontakte.

