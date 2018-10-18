Halloween time! Watch Russian oil boss spook others with vampire fangs made from Tic Tacs (VIDEO)

You don’t often see an oil tycoon joking around with a pair of mints, but this is exactly what Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin was spotted doing, sneaking up on an arms trade chief like a vampire from the dark in a viral video.

Sechin, one of the biggest business magnates in Russia, was in Sochi on Thursday where President Vladimir Putin met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatah el-Sisi. Waiting for the presidents to emerge from their talks probably proved to be quite boring.

At some point, Dmitry Shugaev, head of the Russian government’s arms trade agency, pulled out a packet of Tic Tacs, offering some to Sechin. But the Rosneft CEO chose to use them more creatively than expected.

The Tic Tac “fangs” moment was filmed by Russia’s TV Rain and quickly spread on social media.

Sechin, who chairs Russia’s major energy company Rosneft, served as deputy prime minister in Vladimir Putin’s cabinet until 2012.

