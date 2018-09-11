Russia must sever diplomatic ties with Britain over Skripal case – leftist party leader

The head of center-left opposition party Fair Russia says Moscow should sever diplomatic relations with London over recent unfounded accusations regarding the Skripal case – as he believes there is no scope to settle the dispute.

“We should stop expecting reasonable action from our so-called Western partners or wait for the conflict to settle soon by itself,” Sergey Mironov said in a Tuesday statement. “The latest actions of Great Britain speak against such [a possibility], in particular their direct and official accusations of preparing terrorist attacks voiced against the leaders of our country. From the position of pure reason, diplomatic relations should be severed in such cases.”

“When one country’s prime minister accuses the leaders of another country of preparing a terrorist attack, from this point we cannot proceed anywhere,” he added.

The comments came after British Prime Minister Theresa May last week publicly alleged that the poisoning incidents in Salisbury involving former spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were prepared and executed by the Russian military intelligence service – with alleged approval for the whole operation at “a senior level of the Russian state.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously rejected May’s accusations, noting both the unacceptable tone of her statement and the necessity for a thorough and unbiased investigation which has been so far made impossible by London’s unwillingness to cooperate with Moscow.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, in turn, said that it had nothing against the idea of cooperation with British law enforcement agencies and that it hoped to receive some proof of Russian citizens’ complicity in the Skripal poisoning case.

