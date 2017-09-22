Siberian communists hold rally in support of North Korea

Communist party activists have launched a rally “against the imperialist policies of the USA and in support of the people of North Korea” in Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk.

“The people and leaders of North Korea are making every effort to secure their country against the United States’ aggression. Novosibirsk Communists say a resolute ‘no’ to the imperialist policies of the US and its threats against the North Korean people,” the press service of the Novosibirsk Regional Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) wrote, in the press release announcing the rally.

Read more

The Communists also wrote about the “long-lasting friendly ties” between the Novosibirsk Region and North Korea. “Novosibirsk Region was the birthplace and home of Hero of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Yakov Novichenko, who shielded Kim Il Sung with his own body during an assassination attempt. North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il visited Novosibirsk during their visits to the USSR and to the Russian Federation.”

Deputy Head of the Novosibirsk regional committee of the KPRF Renat Suleymanov said in comments to the RBC news agency that he and his comrades wanted to debunk the myth about the aggressiveness of North Korea spread by mass media.

“I have a very positive personal attitude to this country. I have been there several times and I know the real situation there. There are a lot of myths being circulated about North Korea; they claim that it is a miserable and resentful nation,” he said.

“This rally is not in support of the media portrayal of an aggressive Korea, it is in support of the country and the people against the aggressive policies of the United States.”

Speaking at the rally, Suleymanov also warned the public that if the United States succeeded in their plans to destroy North Korea, their military bases would be placed just 70 kilometers away from Russian borders.

The latest North Korean nuclear and missile tests have prompted an emergency session of the UN security Council and provoked the United States to enter the “war of words” in which President Donald Trump promised to “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the US or its allies.

This statement was immediately subjected to harsh criticism not only by North Korean diplomats and officials but also by US allies, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Read more

The North Korean leader replied with a promise to make Trump “pay dearly” for his words and adding that “his remarks...have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last.”

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that sanctions and war threats could not dissuade North Korean leaders from carrying on their missile and nuclear programs, because the examples of Iraq and Libya have convinced them that nuclear deterrence is the only credible way to ensure their security.

“Ramping up military hysteria in such conditions is senseless; it’s a dead end,” he added. “It could lead to a global, planetary catastrophe and a huge loss of human life. There is no other way to solve the North Korean nuclear issue, save that of peaceful dialogue,” Putin said.