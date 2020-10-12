 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Two Americans win Nobel prize in economics for inventing new auction formats

12 Oct, 2020 11:31
Get short URL
Two Americans win Nobel prize in economics for inventing new auction formats
The Prize Committee announces the winners of the Nobel prize in economics, in Stockholm, Sweden October 12, 2020 ©  TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS
Two US economists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for economic sciences. Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson were honored for their advancements in auction theory.

Goran Hansson, the secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, praised the pair of American economists for their trailblazing research and creation of new types of auction formats. He said that their discoveries greatly improved auction theory, “benefiting sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world.”

The economists developed new auction formats to facilitate bidding for radio spectra, fishing quotas, aircraft landing slots and emissions allowances.

Milgrom and Wilson will be awarded a 10 million Swedish crown ($1.14 million) prize. The award is not one of the five original prizes established by industrialist Alfred Nobel in 1895, but instead was created by Sweden’s central bank in 1969. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional gala winners’ dinner in December has been canceled, with parts of the awards ceremony and celebrations being held online. 

The economics prize was the last of six Nobel awards handed out this year. Last week it was announced that the United Nations World Food Programme had won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its contribution to feeding the world and for acting as a driving force in “efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies