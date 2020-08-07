 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK’s Gove says progress has been made on Brexit talks, believes EU trade deal can be done

7 Aug, 2020 12:38
Get short URL
UK’s Gove says progress has been made on Brexit talks, believes EU trade deal can be done
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. © Reuters / Peter Nicholls

Britain’s top minister overseeing the post-Brexit talks said on Friday that progress had been made with the European Union, and that he thinks the two sides will clinch a free trade agreement.

“All the evidence is that we are making progress with the EU,” Michael Gove told reporters in Northern Ireland. “I believe that there will be a successful negotiated outcome.”

The tone of the comments from Gove was distinctly more positive than in recent months, Reuters said. In late May, Gove was demanding that the EU break the impasse in talks.

Brussels is willing to compromise by softening its demand that Britain heed EU rules on state aid in the future, diplomatic sources said earlier this month.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies