UK’s Gove says progress has been made on Brexit talks, believes EU trade deal can be done

Britain’s top minister overseeing the post-Brexit talks said on Friday that progress had been made with the European Union, and that he thinks the two sides will clinch a free trade agreement.

“All the evidence is that we are making progress with the EU,” Michael Gove told reporters in Northern Ireland. “I believe that there will be a successful negotiated outcome.”

The tone of the comments from Gove was distinctly more positive than in recent months, Reuters said. In late May, Gove was demanding that the EU break the impasse in talks.

Brussels is willing to compromise by softening its demand that Britain heed EU rules on state aid in the future, diplomatic sources said earlier this month.