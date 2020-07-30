 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Polish govt wants to avoid another lockdown, PM Morawiecki says

30 Jul, 2020 11:38
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2020. © Reuters / John Thys / Pool

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he wanted to avoid another lockdown in Poland, adding that Warsaw will use new methods to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government would analyze the situation and would make decisions on action in the second half of August, Reuters quoted Morawiecki as saying.

Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, with 615 new infections, the Health Ministry tweeted.

The ministry spokesman also said that two regions in southern Poland, including the Silesia coal mining one, are mostly responsible for the jump in daily cases.

