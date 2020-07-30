Polish govt wants to avoid another lockdown, PM Morawiecki says

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he wanted to avoid another lockdown in Poland, adding that Warsaw will use new methods to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government would analyze the situation and would make decisions on action in the second half of August, Reuters quoted Morawiecki as saying.

Poland reported its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, with 615 new infections, the Health Ministry tweeted.

The ministry spokesman also said that two regions in southern Poland, including the Silesia coal mining one, are mostly responsible for the jump in daily cases.