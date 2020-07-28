Mask-wearing in Greece to be compulsory at more indoor public spaces

Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory at more indoor public spaces from Wednesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government made the decision after a small flare-up of infections in the second half of this month, the Civil Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.

Greece has managed to contain the spread of infections to 4,227 confirmed cases and 202 deaths after imposing an early lockdown, Reuters said, citing official data up to Monday.

Health authorities had made mask-wearing compulsory for consumers at supermarkets 10 days ago. Masks have been also compulsory on public transport.