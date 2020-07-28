 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Mask-wearing in Greece to be compulsory at more indoor public spaces

28 Jul, 2020 10:25
Get short URL
Mask-wearing in Greece to be compulsory at more indoor public spaces
Actors perform in "The Persians", an ancient Greek drama by Aeschylus, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease, at the ancient amphitheatre of Epidaurus, Greece, July 24, 2020. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory at more indoor public spaces from Wednesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government made the decision after a small flare-up of infections in the second half of this month, the Civil Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.

Greece has managed to contain the spread of infections to 4,227 confirmed cases and 202 deaths after imposing an early lockdown, Reuters said, citing official data up to Monday.

Health authorities had made mask-wearing compulsory for consumers at supermarkets 10 days ago. Masks have been also compulsory on public transport.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies