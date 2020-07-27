 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bavaria begins to set up ‘voluntary’ coronavirus test centers at border crossings & train stations

27 Jul, 2020 08:45
Bavaria begins to set up ‘voluntary’ coronavirus test centers at border crossings & train stations
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder at Herrenchiemsee Island, Germany, July 14, 2020. © Reuters / Peter Kneffel / Pool

Bavaria is setting up voluntary coronavirus test centers at border crossings and railway stations, its state premier said on Monday. “We need mandatory testing at airports and we need it as soon as possible,” Markus Soeder told reporters.

The state also urged the German federal government to make tests for returning holidaymakers mandatory as soon as possible, Reuters reports.

In London, a junior health minister said on Monday that Britain is watching coronavirus cases in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing the situation in popular holiday destinations.

“We have to keep the situation under review and I think that is what the public would expect us to do,” Helen Whately told Sky News when asked about Germany and France possibly being next to face a quarantine.

