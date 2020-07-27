Bavaria begins to set up ‘voluntary’ coronavirus test centers at border crossings & train stations

Bavaria is setting up voluntary coronavirus test centers at border crossings and railway stations, its state premier said on Monday. “We need mandatory testing at airports and we need it as soon as possible,” Markus Soeder told reporters.

The state also urged the German federal government to make tests for returning holidaymakers mandatory as soon as possible, Reuters reports.

In London, a junior health minister said on Monday that Britain is watching coronavirus cases in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing the situation in popular holiday destinations.

“We have to keep the situation under review and I think that is what the public would expect us to do,” Helen Whately told Sky News when asked about Germany and France possibly being next to face a quarantine.