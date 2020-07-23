Russia has never interfered in US elections, will work with any president elected by Americans – upper house speaker Matviyenko

Moscow has never interfered with the US elections, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Thursday. “Who will be elected president – this is the right of the American people. We have never interfered and we won’t interfere,” she told reporters at a press conference on the results of the Federation Council’s spring session.

“Whoever the American people elect, we will attempt to [cooperate], as a responsible state, as a responsible member of the international community, we will make every effort to improve the cooperation with the US,” TASS quoted Matviyenko as saying.

Russia is ready to build a mutually beneficial relationship with the US with any president, the speaker noted, adding that the Russian-American relationship is “the most serious factor of global stability and security in the world.”