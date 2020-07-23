 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia has never interfered in US elections, will work with any president elected by Americans – upper house speaker Matviyenko

23 Jul, 2020 14:51
Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow, July 22, 2020. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov

Moscow has never interfered with the US elections, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Thursday. “Who will be elected president – this is the right of the American people. We have never interfered and we won’t interfere,” she told reporters at a press conference on the results of the Federation Council’s spring session.

“Whoever the American people elect, we will attempt to [cooperate], as a responsible state, as a responsible member of the international community, we will make every effort to improve the cooperation with the US,” TASS quoted Matviyenko as saying.

Russia is ready to build a mutually beneficial relationship with the US with any president, the speaker noted, adding that the Russian-American relationship is “the most serious factor of global stability and security in the world.”

