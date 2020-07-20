 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Governors of 4 German states urge US Congress to stop Trump’s troop withdrawal plan

20 Jul, 2020 16:37
US soldiers, who are part of a NATO multinational battalion battlegroup on their way from Germany to Orzysz, northeastern Poland, in Wroclaw, Poland, March 27, 2017. © Reuters / Agencja Gazeta / Mieczyslaw Michalak / File Photo

The governors of the four German states that are home to critical US military facilities have urged members of US Congress to try and force President Donald Trump to back down from plans to withdraw more than a quarter of the American troops from the country, AP said.

The heads of Bavaria, Hesse, Baden-Wurttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate reportedly said in a letter that US facilities like the Grafenwoehr training area, the Ramstein and Spangdahlem airbases, the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hospital and the headquarters of US European Command “form the backbone of the US presence in Europe and NATO’s ability to act.”

The US currently has about 34,500 troops in Germany, but Trump said in June that he had ordered this number to be reduced to 25,000.

