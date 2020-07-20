 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Malaysia considers making face masks compulsory in public after 13 new coronavirus clusters emerge

20 Jul, 2020 09:50
A man wearing a protective mask feeds monkeys at Batu Caves, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 15, 2020. © Reuters / Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia is considering making face masks compulsory in public places, PM Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday. The government may choose to implement the measure following the emergence of 13 new coronavirus clusters since the relaxation last month of broad curbs on movement and on businesses.

Malaysian health authorities recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total since the outbreak began to 8,800 cases and 123 deaths, Reuters reported.

Monday’s was the second straight daily double-digit rise in infections, after the country managed to broadly hold daily growth to single digits since the lockdown was eased on June 10.

