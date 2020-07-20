Malaysia considers making face masks compulsory in public after 13 new coronavirus clusters emerge

Malaysia is considering making face masks compulsory in public places, PM Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday. The government may choose to implement the measure following the emergence of 13 new coronavirus clusters since the relaxation last month of broad curbs on movement and on businesses.

Malaysian health authorities recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total since the outbreak began to 8,800 cases and 123 deaths, Reuters reported.

Monday’s was the second straight daily double-digit rise in infections, after the country managed to broadly hold daily growth to single digits since the lockdown was eased on June 10.