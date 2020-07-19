 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Stabbing sends Brighton hospital into lockdown, police arrest suspect for attempted murder

19 Jul, 2020 11:24
Get short URL
Stabbing sends Brighton hospital into lockdown, police arrest suspect for attempted murder
FILE PHOTO Royal Sussex County Hospital © Wikimedia Commons

Royal Sussex County Hospital was put on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed on Sunday. Police arrived at the compound at 8.42am local time, after receiving reports of the attack. 

The “site was quickly secured,” a spokesperson said in a statement, and police began a search of the area for the suspect. A man was arrested near the hospital an hour later and is currently in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.  

The incident is “not being treated as terrorism at this time, and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk,” police said. The stabbing victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, it was announced.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies