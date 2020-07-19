Stabbing sends Brighton hospital into lockdown, police arrest suspect for attempted murder

Royal Sussex County Hospital was put on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed on Sunday. Police arrived at the compound at 8.42am local time, after receiving reports of the attack.

The “site was quickly secured,” a spokesperson said in a statement, and police began a search of the area for the suspect. A man was arrested near the hospital an hour later and is currently in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident is “not being treated as terrorism at this time, and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk,” police said. The stabbing victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, it was announced.