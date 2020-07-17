Ireland likely to retain coronavirus quarantine for British travelers – minister

Ireland is likely to retain its advice that travelers from Britain and the US self-isolate for 14 days on arrival when it publishes a “green list” of states exempt from quarantine on Monday, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Dublin has been more cautious than much of Europe over the reopening of its economy and air travel as it lifts coronavirus curbs, Reuters said. The government has advised its citizens against non-essential travel since March, and currently requires anyone arriving in the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Monday, Ireland is due to publish a “green list” of countries that have a similar rate to its own of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.