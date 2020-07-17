 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ireland likely to retain coronavirus quarantine for British travelers – minister

17 Jul, 2020 15:10
Ireland likely to retain coronavirus quarantine for British travelers – minister
Ireland's PM (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, July 17, 2020. © Reuters / Francisco Seco / Pool

Ireland is likely to retain its advice that travelers from Britain and the US self-isolate for 14 days on arrival when it publishes a “green list” of states exempt from quarantine on Monday, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Dublin has been more cautious than much of Europe over the reopening of its economy and air travel as it lifts coronavirus curbs, Reuters said. The government has advised its citizens against non-essential travel since March, and currently requires anyone arriving in the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Monday, Ireland is due to publish a “green list” of countries that have a similar rate to its own of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.

