Germany can prevent 2nd-wave coronavirus outbreak ‘if people are vigilant’ – health minister

13 Jul, 2020 09:29
German Health Minister Jens Spahn is seen next to a social distancing sign reading "Please Keep a distance" in Berlin, Germany, July 13, 2020. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch / Pool

Germany can prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections in the autumn if people stay vigilant, particularly during the summer vacation season, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.

It is important to remain alert when traveling abroad, Spahn told reporters on Monday, adding that he was worried by pictures showing holidaymakers partying in Mallorca at the weekend and ignoring social distancing rules.

“I understand the impatience, but where there are parties the infection risk is particularly high,” he said.

“We don’t automatically have to expect a second wave in the autumn and winter,” the minister said. “Together, as a society, we can prevent that, as we did once before: breaking the wave and keeping the pandemic in check.”

