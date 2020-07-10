 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Norway lifts many European travel curbs from July 15, including to 3 Swedish provinces

10 Jul, 2020 10:50
People queue on the City Hall quay to take boats to the islands in the fjord as restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak limit the number of passengers on the ferries to 50, in Oslo, Norway, May 31, 2020. © Reuters / NTB Scanpix / Stian Lysberg Solum

Norway will lift travel restrictions to and from more than 20 European countries from July 15, including France, Germany and Britain, and three of the 21 provinces of neighboring Sweden.

Norway, which is not a member of the EU but belongs to the passport-free Schengen Area travel zone, currently has some of the strictest limitations on travel in Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens and foreign residents of Denmark, Iceland and Finland have been allowed to enter Norway since June 15. Spain, Greece, and the Netherlands were among those added by the government to the list of approved nations on Friday. The list will be reviewed at least every 14 days, in the light of data such as infection rates and hospital admissions in each country.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, and Hungary will remain on the list of restricted EU countries, as will 18 Swedish regions, Reuters reports. Travel outside of Europe is also on hold, as well as from or to non-EU nations such as Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

