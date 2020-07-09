 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul mayor found dead after search – police
New Delhi raises concerns with US over new rules for foreign students

9 Jul, 2020 15:29
New Delhi raises concerns with US over new rules for foreign students
A teacher takes an online class for his students inside a private school in Ahmedabad, India, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Amit Dave

India has conveyed its concerns to Washington about a new immigration order that could force a large number of Indian students to return home, the Foreign Ministry has said.

President Donald Trump’s administration issued a new rule this week that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities are not holding in-person classes during the upcoming fall semester because of coronavirus.

“We have urged the US side that we need to keep in mind the role that educational exchanges and people to people relations have played in the development of our relations,” Reuters quoted Anurag Srivastava, spokesman at India’s Foreign Ministry, as saying on Thursday.

