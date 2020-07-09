 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghanistan’s govt to release prisoners from Taliban’s revised list in push for ‘direct peace talks’

9 Jul, 2020 12:41
Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 10, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Kabul plans to release more Taliban prisoners in the hope of getting peace talks going, a government spokesman said on Thursday. The insurgent group earlier provided the government with a revised list of several hundred of their detainees.

Disagreement over around 600 of the 5,000 prisoners the Taliban want released has prevented the launch of US-brokered peace talks aimed at ending nearly 19 years of war.

While releases by both sides have taken place, the Afghan government has said it does not want to release some prisoners, for security reasons. “They have given us another list, the release process will continue but direct talks should also start immediately,” Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Council, told Reuters.

It was not clear if the Taliban would be willing to start talks based on the release of the prisoners on the list.

