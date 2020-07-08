 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UN says Yemen on brink of famine again as aid funds dry up

8 Jul, 2020 15:40
Get short URL
UN says Yemen on brink of famine again as aid funds dry up
Workers prepare foodstuffs at a food distribution center supported by the World Food Program in Sanaa, Yemen, June 3, 2020. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

Yemen is once again on the brink of famine, as donor funds that helped avert catastrophe just 18 months ago have dried up, the country’s UN humanitarian coordinator Lise Grande has said. As much of the country is dependent on aid, the coronavirus pandemic is raging unchecked.

Millions of vulnerable families could quickly move from “being able to hold on to being in free fall,” Grande told AFP, adding that countless children are already facing starvation.

The UN raised only around half the required $2.41 billion in aid for Yemen at a June donor conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition fighting Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the biggest donor at the June event, pledging $500 million. Britain and the US, both major weapons suppliers to Saudi Arabia, also stepped in with large packages. However, Grande said that only nine of the 31 donors had actually provided the funds.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies