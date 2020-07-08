 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Catalonia to be Spain’s 1st region to make masks obligatory everywhere – regional head

8 Jul, 2020 09:41
People walk in Via Laietana street during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020. © Reuters / Nacho Doce

Authorities in Catalonia will on Wednesday decide to make it mandatory to wear masks regardless of people’s ability to maintain a safe distance, regional leader Quim Torra said. Catalonia will be Spain’s first region to do so.

Torra added that the measure will come into force on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Wearing masks indoors and outdoors is mandatory in the country if people cannot guarantee a 1.5-meter distance from one another. Officials say the measure will be in place until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found. 

