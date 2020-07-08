Catalonia to be Spain’s 1st region to make masks obligatory everywhere – regional head

Authorities in Catalonia will on Wednesday decide to make it mandatory to wear masks regardless of people’s ability to maintain a safe distance, regional leader Quim Torra said. Catalonia will be Spain’s first region to do so.

Torra added that the measure will come into force on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Wearing masks indoors and outdoors is mandatory in the country if people cannot guarantee a 1.5-meter distance from one another. Officials say the measure will be in place until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found.