Iraq partially reopens trade crossing with Iran after 3 months of closure over coronavirus

7 Jul, 2020 14:05
A worker sprays a disinfectant near the gate of Shalamcheh Border Crossing, after Iraq shut a border crossing to travellers between Iraq and Iran, in Iraq, March 8, 2020. © Reuters / Essam al-Sudani

Iraq partially reopened its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran on Tuesday, border officials said. Baghdad closed the crossing more than three months ago to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The crossing was opened only for the trade of foodstuffs, allowing in 500 trucks from Iran per week and will open every Wednesday and Sunday from now on, Reuters said, citing one of the officials.

Iraq closed its international borders and provincial boundaries in March except for the delivery of essential goods such as food as it sought to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Iran, which shares a long border with Iraq, has been the epicenter of the virus in the Middle East, but the spread has also accelerated in Iraq.

