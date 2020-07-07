 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military police are responding to active shooter situation at Marine Corps Base in California
HomeNewsline

France’s new cabinet tasked with driving coronavirus recovery as Macron’s rivals see reshuffle as window dressing

7 Jul, 2020 09:15
Get short URL
France’s new cabinet tasked with driving coronavirus recovery as Macron’s rivals see reshuffle as window dressing
Newly appointed French PM Jean Castex in Paris, July 3, 2020. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

France is creating three beefed-up ministries to spearhead its recovery from coronavirus turmoil. The move comes as Emmanuel Macron attempts to recast his presidency less than two years before a possible re-election bid.

New PM Jean Castex is putting the focus on tackling the pandemic’s social and economic fallout, and the environment. Political rivals denounced the reshuffle as window dressing that would not deliver the “new path” Macron promises, Reuters reports.

Bruno Le Maire will stay at the helm of a finance ministry tasked with steering France out of the downturn, and now has full control of the budget.

Gerald Darmanin, a 37-year-old close friend of former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, took over the interior ministry. Jean-Yves Le Drian, 73, remains at the foreign ministry, a post he has held since 2017.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies