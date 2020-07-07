France’s new cabinet tasked with driving coronavirus recovery as Macron’s rivals see reshuffle as window dressing

France is creating three beefed-up ministries to spearhead its recovery from coronavirus turmoil. The move comes as Emmanuel Macron attempts to recast his presidency less than two years before a possible re-election bid.

New PM Jean Castex is putting the focus on tackling the pandemic’s social and economic fallout, and the environment. Political rivals denounced the reshuffle as window dressing that would not deliver the “new path” Macron promises, Reuters reports.

Bruno Le Maire will stay at the helm of a finance ministry tasked with steering France out of the downturn, and now has full control of the budget.

Gerald Darmanin, a 37-year-old close friend of former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, took over the interior ministry. Jean-Yves Le Drian, 73, remains at the foreign ministry, a post he has held since 2017.