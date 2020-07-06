Israeli govt reimposes some restrictions after coronavirus spike

Israel reimposed a series of restrictions on Monday to fight a spike in coronavirus infections. The measures included the immediate closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms and event halls.

Speaking at a special cabinet session, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had to reverse course to avoid a wider lockdown as unemployment is just above 20 percent. “The pandemic is spreading – that’s as clear as day,” Netanyahu noted.

A government announcement said that in addition to the immediate shuttering of bars, nightclubs and cultural events, the number of diners in restaurants would be limited to 20 indoors and 30 outdoors. Attendance at synagogues was also capped at 19 worshippers, and buses would be allowed to carry only up to 20 passengers.

After largely containing the spread of the coronavirus in May and reopening schools, beaches and businesses, Israel has been hit by a sharp rise in infections in recent weeks. More than 30,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country and 332 have died, Reuters reported.