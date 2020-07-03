 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan ‘won’t reintroduce’ state of emergency despite cases in Tokyo rising to 2-month high

3 Jul, 2020 12:25
Get short URL
Japan ‘won’t reintroduce’ state of emergency despite cases in Tokyo rising to 2-month high
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. © Reuters / Kyodo

The Japanese government spokesman has said the country will not reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus.

The statement comes as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high driven by the spread of the virus in the capital’s night spots.

Tokyo reported 124 new cases on Friday, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among nightlife workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts, Reuters reported. Despite the spike, the number of serious cases is declining.

“We will prevent the spread of infection while maintaining daily life,” said Tokyo’s Governor Yuriko Koike. The capital's first female governor is expected to win a second term in an election on Sunday after a campaign dominated by the pandemic.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies