Japan ‘won’t reintroduce’ state of emergency despite cases in Tokyo rising to 2-month high

The Japanese government spokesman has said the country will not reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus.

The statement comes as cases in Tokyo rose to a two-month high driven by the spread of the virus in the capital’s night spots.

Tokyo reported 124 new cases on Friday, up from 107 the day before, partly due to increased testing among nightlife workers in the Shinjuku and Ikebukuro districts, Reuters reported. Despite the spike, the number of serious cases is declining.

“We will prevent the spread of infection while maintaining daily life,” said Tokyo’s Governor Yuriko Koike. The capital's first female governor is expected to win a second term in an election on Sunday after a campaign dominated by the pandemic.