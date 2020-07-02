Germany will review Turkey travel warning regularly, FM Maas says as Ankara wants EU to ‘correct mistake’

Berlin will keep reviewing travel advice for Turkey, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told his Turkish counterpart on Thursday. Any decisions are being coordinated with the EU and based on reliable data on coronavirus infections and the health situation, Maas added.

Turkey is disappointed that the EU has excluded it, along with the US and others states, from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel. Ankara has called on Brussels to correct the “mistake,” Reuters reported.

Speaking after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Berlin, Maas said reviews of the situation take place every two weeks. The issue is crucial for the large Turkish community while Germany is also an important source of tourism for Turkey.