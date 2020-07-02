 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany will review Turkey travel warning regularly, FM Maas says as Ankara wants EU to ‘correct mistake’

2 Jul, 2020 11:37
German FM Heiko Maas and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2020. © Reuters / Michael Sohn / Pool

Berlin will keep reviewing travel advice for Turkey, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told his Turkish counterpart on Thursday. Any decisions are being coordinated with the EU and based on reliable data on coronavirus infections and the health situation, Maas added.

Turkey is disappointed that the EU has excluded it, along with the US and others states, from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel. Ankara has called on Brussels to correct the “mistake,” Reuters reported.

Speaking after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Berlin, Maas said reviews of the situation take place every two weeks. The issue is crucial for the large Turkish community while Germany is also an important source of tourism for Turkey.

