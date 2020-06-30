Thailand’s govt extends emergency decree until end of July to avoid risk of pandemic’s 2nd wave

On Tuesday, Thailand extended an emergency decree until the end of July in a bid to avoid the risk of a second wave of the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman for the government.

The cabinet approved the extension of the emergency decree because the global pandemic was still ongoing, Narumon Pinyosinwat said. With the government set to ease more restrictions on Wednesday, it was necessary to continue using the decree to control travel, she added.

The emergency decree gives the government a range of additional powers including bring in curfews, restrict gatherings and control travel.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand among its 3,171 infections, Reuters reported. Of those, 3,056 patients have recovered and authorities have not recorded a case of local transmission for 36 days.