WHO getting support from Germany & France as US cutting ties with ‘China-centric’ agency

France and Germany expressed political and financial backing for the World Health Organization (WHO) in its fight against the coronavirus on Thursday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the agency, criticized by the US for being slow off the mark in tackling the pandemic, was getting the support it needed.

“We are getting today all the support we need, politically and financially. Both Germany and France are long-standing friends of WHO and global health,” Tedros told reporters at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced additional donations of funds and medical equipment to WHO that would bring Germany’s total support to $561 million this year, the “highest amount ever,” as it assumes the EU presidency.

President Donald Trump said last month that the US was cutting ties with the “China-centric” WHO, but he has still not formally notified the UN agency, according to Reuters. The US is the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15 percent of its budget.