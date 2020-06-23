Finland scraps restrictions, coronavirus quarantine for tourists from certain European states

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico
23 Jun, 2020 15:32
Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo, PM Sanna Marin and Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson in Helsinki, Finland, April 15, 2020. © Reuters / Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva

Finland announced on Tuesday that from July 13 it will scrap travel restrictions for people making leisure journeys from certain European countries, such as Italy and Germany, if infection rates remain at current levels.

A requirement for them to go into quarantine for 14 days when entering Finland will also be scrapped.

The government in Helsinki will allow entry to travelers from European countries where infections remain at a maximum of eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of two weeks, according to Finland’s Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo.

The travel restrictions and quarantine rule will remain in place for travelers from neighboring Sweden, Reuters reported. The government earlier withdrew the emergency powers act that parliament adopted in March to tackle the coronavirus.

