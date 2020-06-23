Finland scraps restrictions, coronavirus quarantine for tourists from certain European states

Finland announced on Tuesday that from July 13 it will scrap travel restrictions for people making leisure journeys from certain European countries, such as Italy and Germany, if infection rates remain at current levels.

A requirement for them to go into quarantine for 14 days when entering Finland will also be scrapped.

The government in Helsinki will allow entry to travelers from European countries where infections remain at a maximum of eight cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of two weeks, according to Finland’s Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo.

The travel restrictions and quarantine rule will remain in place for travelers from neighboring Sweden, Reuters reported. The government earlier withdrew the emergency powers act that parliament adopted in March to tackle the coronavirus.