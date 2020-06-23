 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serbia & Kosovo to resume EU-brokered talks in July, Brussels says as Vucic’s party wins general election

23 Jun, 2020 09:53
Serbia & Kosovo to resume EU-brokered talks in July, Brussels says as Vucic’s party wins general election
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gestures at Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) headquarters during a national election, the first in Europe since lockdown due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Belgrade, Serbia, June 21, 2020. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

Negotiations mediated by the European Union and aimed at normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo will restart in July after being stalled for almost two years, EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak has said.

After meeting Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, whose ruling Serbian Progressive Party won a landslide victory in the general election on Sunday, Lajcak said that the future agreement should “solve all issues” and be mutually acceptable. “Serbia is a part of Europe, your problems are our problems, your solutions are our solutions,” Lajcak said on Monday.

Serbia is a candidate to join the EU, but the bloc says Belgrade must first resolve its relationship with the breakaway province Kosovo. The talks stalled in November 2018 when Kosovo imposed 100 percent import tariffs on Serbian goods. On June 6, Pristina removed all trade barriers, paving the way for the resumption of talks. However, Kosovo wants full recognition of its independence by Belgrade.

Vucic said last week he would reject EU membership if Belgrade does not receive concessions in return for recognizing Kosovo, and that no solution would be possible without Russia’s consent.

