Thailand may ease travel after 28 days without local virus transmission

Authorities in Thailand hope to ease some coronavirus restrictions on foreigners entering the country after going for 28 days without recording any domestic transmissions, a senior official has said. Those who will benefit from the easing of restrictions will include business executives, skilled workers and foreigners who live in Thailand, Reuters reported.

“The first three groups will be able to return to Thailand and stay in 14-day state quarantine,” the spokesman for the government’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Monday. Medical tourists will also be allowed back for treatment in hospital, he said.

Short-term business travelers and tourists from China, Japan and South Korea might be allowed back without having to spend 14 days in quarantine.

The guidelines are still being worked out. The proposed easing of restrictions will be put to the government’s coronavirus task force on Friday.