 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Thailand may ease travel after 28 days without local virus transmission

22 Jun, 2020 16:40
Get short URL
Thailand may ease travel after 28 days without local virus transmission
Workers spray disinfectant inside a movie theater ahead of its reopening after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bangkok, Thailand, May 31, 2020. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha

Authorities in Thailand hope to ease some coronavirus restrictions on foreigners entering the country after going for 28 days without recording any domestic transmissions, a senior official has said. Those who will benefit from the easing of restrictions will include business executives, skilled workers and foreigners who live in Thailand, Reuters reported.

“The first three groups will be able to return to Thailand and stay in 14-day state quarantine,” the spokesman for the government’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Monday. Medical tourists will also be allowed back for treatment in hospital, he said.

Short-term business travelers and tourists from China, Japan and South Korea might be allowed back without having to spend 14 days in quarantine.

The guidelines are still being worked out. The proposed easing of restrictions will be put to the government’s coronavirus task force on Friday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies